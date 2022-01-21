Martinho da Vila canceled trip to Faustão after visit to point out Covid risk in the studio – 01/20/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Invited to participate in Fausto Silva’s debut program at Band, singing with Zeca Pagodinho, Martinho da Vila canceled his presence two hours before the recording, on the 12th. years would have Covid-19.

Sought by the column, the team that takes care of Martinho denies this information and says that, in a joint decision with the Sony record company, they did not authorize the musician’s participation after visiting the Band studio, in São Paulo, where the attraction is recorded, and finding “several flaws in the security protocol against Covid-19”.

The Band did not respond to the singer’s question, but, in a statement, said that “it has strengthened security protocols” (read the entirety below).

A member of the team who has taken care of Martinho (she asks not to be identified) for three decades says that he went to the studio an hour before the soundcheck to see if it would really be safe for the singer to participate in the recording.

The person says that she was told that only those who had taken a test for Covid-19 on site entered the studio, but that there was no request for her to perform the test herself or present a result.

According to her, on stage there were more than 20 musicians from the orchestra, most without wearing a mask, as well as some people who circulated there. He also claims that, when asking if the musicians had been tested that day, he would have heard that some of them had taken the exam three days earlier.

In addition, he learned that all the guests and presenters record without a mask and he thought that the audience gathers a lot of people for this moment of the pandemic, with the explosion of cases of Covid-19.

“Martinho respects and likes Fausto a lot and really wanted to participate in the recording with him and Zeca Pagodinho, but, we from his team, in a decision made with the record company, did not authorize him to go to the Band after seeing that the security protocols against Covid were not being followed to the letter that day,” said members.

Faustão received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 on Wednesday (19), two days after the program’s premiere, marking his return to the broadcaster that projected it, after spending 34 years at Globo.

The column confirmed that Anne Lottermann, co-host of “Faustão na Band”, also received the positive diagnosis for Covid-19 – she is well, without symptoms.

In the two days before, Faustão, Anne and João Guilherme, son of Fausto and also co-host of the attraction, recorded, without a mask, with Alexandre Pires, Seu Jorge, Luana Piovani, Mariana Rios and former soccer player Zé Roberto.

In all the recordings of the program, Faustão greets the guests on stage with hugs, handshakes and kisses.

Faustão’s debut program on Band would have as guests, in addition to Zeca Pagodinho and Martinho, Alcione and Paulinho da Viola.

On the eve of the recording, on the 11th, the singer learned that she had Covid-19. And Paulinho decided to suspend going to the program, as he explained on his Twitter profile, because four family members were with Covid.

He said that, even with a negative result, he thought it prudent to isolate himself – six days later, on Tuesday (18), the musician reported that he was also contaminated.

The solution found by the direction of the program so that the premiere had more guests besides Zeca was to record the participation of Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge on another day, which was scheduled to take place in another program.

The junction of the two recordings caused the program shown to have some continuity errors, such as João Guilherme appearing in some blocks with a mustache and with a smooth face at other times.

Faustão na Band’s program can also be seen on the channel’s YouTube channel.

OTHER SIDE

The column sought out Band to comment on the statements made by Martinho da Vila’s team, but received no response until the publication of this report.

Before that, the station was also asked if the security protocols against Covid-19 during the recording of the program, such as the lack of use of a mask by guests and presenters, would be maintained on Faustão’s return to work, scheduled for the 26th. .

In the statement sent to the column, the station does not say whether it will change the procedures.

?

Read the Band’s statement sent to the column in full below:

“As a result of the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus and the consequent increase in the number of positive cases, the Band has reinforced safety protocols. temperature at reception; mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination; mandatory use of a protective mask; also as a preventive measure and aiming to ensure the integrity of everyone, the audience has a maximum of 50% of its capacity.

Presenter, co-hosts and dancers are periodically tested for Covid-19.

In case of identification of employees who show symptoms or who have tested positive for Covid-19, there is a protocol for the immediate removal of the professional, as well as the tracking and monitoring of people with whom he has had contact.

It is also important to highlight that Band has 100% of its professionals and employees with up-to-date vaccination certificates.”

SOUND

The singers Fran and Adriana Calcanhotto launch this Friday (21) a reinterpretation of the song “Vumbora Amar”, a classic by the group Chiclete com Banana and the Carnival of Bahia. Composed by Carlinhos Brown and Alain Tavares for over 30 years, the track is now produced by Ubunto and reaches digital platforms through the Xirê label. Distribution is from Believe.