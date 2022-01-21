Mechanic destroys R$18.5 million Ferrari by hitting a tree during test

a mechanic destroyed a Ferrari valued at R$18.5 million (at the local market) by hitting a tree during a dealership test, on the road from Baarn (Netherlands). The supermachine was already sold.

The Enzo model bright red sports machine, one of only 400 units manufactured (between 2002 and 2004), had two wheels torn off with the strong impact. The damage could be irreparable, said the “Sun”.

The mechanic escaped unharmed, but was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

Ferrari Enzo destroyed in an accident in Holland Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

A witness to the accident, which took place on Tuesday (1/17), said:

“I think he wanted to go back to the dealership. The local Ferrari dealer is about two kilometers from the crash site. The weather conditions were wet and cold, maybe three degrees in temperature.”

Despite having cost R$ 3.3 million at launch, the Ferrari Enzo became a collector’s object, and its price soared. In August 2021, a copy of the car was sold for R$ 18.3 million at auction by RM Sotheby.

In addition to its rarity, the Ferrari Enzo (named after the founder of the Italian company) is seen as a revolutionary car, being inspired by the technology of Formula-1, with a V-12 engine. the model can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reaches maximum speed of 350km/h.