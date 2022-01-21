meet Robson Bambu, the new reinforcement of Corinthians

Corinthians announced this Thursday the hiring of defender Robson Bambu, who arrives on loan until the end of the season. With one more option for the defense, the My Helm separated some details of the athlete so that you, the fan, know more about him.

Robson Bambu is Corinthians’ third reinforcement for the season. Before him, the Parque São Jorge club announced the arrivals of left-back Bruno Melo and midfielder Paulinho.

Reinforcement for the back!

Robson Bambu is the hiring for one of the most needy sectors of Corinthians, as the board itself has already exposed. At 24 years old and 1.85m tall, he is the fourth defender in the Corinthians squad.

Besides him, coach Sylvinho has João Victor, Gil and Raul Gustavo at their disposal. The first two formed the starting lineup last season, which tends to repeat itself.

trajectory in football

Bambu was revealed by Santos, where he played in the youth categories for five years, between 2013 and 2017. The following year, the athlete had an opportunity in the professional team of the Baixada team, playing 13 games.

In 2019, Bambu moved to Athletico-PR, where he had a brief spell in the U-23 team and was soon promoted to the main squad. In the top team, he played 24 games. After two years in the Paraná team, he was transferred to Nice, from France.

In French football, Bambu participated in 23 games, 19 of them as a starter and did not hit the net once. Without establishing himself in the team, he made his last match in the middle of the year. Then, in October, he underwent ankle surgery.

Characteristics

Despite not having much of an attacking presence, Bambu often initiates offensive plays. One of his main qualities is his departure from the game: he manages to recover the ball and continue the play on the ground.

Bambu usually plays on the right side of the defense, where João Victor has played. The new Corinthian reinforcement is right-handed and, due to the good quality in the ball output, he often advances close to midfield.

In addition, he mastered the good recovery of good. A survey carried out by the channel FB Scout, at the Youtube, showed that the athlete’s average ball recovery every 90 minutes is balanced with that of Corinthians defenders.

Playback / Youtube FB Scout

On the other hand, Bambu does not dominate the aerial game. According to a survey by the same channel, he obtained a 42% gain in such disputes in the last season he played. At least 60% is expected in the performance of defenders in this regard.

With that, the expectation is that Bambu will be a good option to compose the cast, and not enough to take the title straight away. The defender is promising, but not yet consolidated.

Datasheet

Name: Robson Alves de Barros

Date of birth: November 12, 1997

Birthplace: Santos-SP

Height: 1.85m

Clubs that played: Santos, Athletico-PR and Nice (France)

