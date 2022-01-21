Meet the girl who today became the youngest woman to fly around the world on a plane

Image: Zara Rutherford / Reproduction





Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford on Thursday, January 20, became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world and the first person to do so in an ultralight, after a five-month journey in her plane. Shark.

On the website specially created for his mission, he describes: “I am Zara. I am 19 years old. On the 18th of August 2021, I embarked on a journey to fly solo around the world in an ultralight Shark aircraft. On January 20, 2022, 155 days later, I landed in Wevelgem, Belgium.”

With this successful circumnavigation, she not only breaks the Guinness World Record for the youngest woman flying solo around the world, but also closes the 11-year gender gap between the current youngest male record holder, Travis Ludlow, who had 18 at the time of her record, while the previous female record holder, Afghan Shaesta Waez, was 30 when she completed her “Dreams Soar” flight in 2017.

Speaking to Reuters, she said there were incredible moments, but also moments when she feared for her life, although she hasn’t yet specified which ones. On the other hand, she chose New York and an active volcano in Iceland as her favorite flybys.

Zara’s plane receiving de-icing fluid before taking off in Russia – Image: Zara Rutherford / Reproduction





After leaving for North and South America, Rutherford was stranded for a month in Alaska because of the weather and visa delays. A winter storm forced another long layover in Russia’s far east, before traveling to South Asia, the Middle East and back to Europe.

In the following video, posted on December 22 on her social media, the caption describes: “Zara is in Jakarta, Indonesia. This video was recorded one stop before Ketapang airport, where she alternated and had to sleep in the terminal for two days (it is not an airport of entry into the country).

Zara is in #Jakarta, #Indonesia. This video was taken 1 stop earlier @RahadiOesman airport #ketapang where she amused & had to sleep in the terminal for 2 days (not an Airport of Entry). Thank you @fadlanturl (IG) for this nice build.#grit #keepmoving #almostdone pic.twitter.com/wOqdJaIxlA — FlyZolo (@fly_zolo) December 22, 2021

To meet the criteria for a round-the-world flight, Rutherford touched two opposite points on the globe (antipodes): Jambi in Indonesia and Tumaco in Colombia.

The journey recorded a total of 52,080.3 kilometers in 200 hours, with 71 takeoffs and landings, comprising 69 stops, 10 detours to unplanned airports and 2 returns to the same departure location.

The approximate trajectory of the journey





There were 31 countries visited on 5 continents, with temperature variations from +32ºC in Indonesia to -34ºC in Russia.

The longest flight was 2,000 kilometers, while the longest over water was 1,861 kilometers. The highest altitude reached was 13,800 feet (4,200 meters) over Greenland.

Having obtained her pilot’s license in 2020 after training with her father since the age of 14, she now wants to study engineering at an American or British university starting in September.

Rutherford dreams of being an astronaut and hopes her trip will encourage women in science, technology and aviation. “Not only do I hope to bridge the gender gap in Aviation and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), but also to encourage girls and young women to pursue their dreams,” says Zara.

Image: Zara Rutherford / Reproduction



