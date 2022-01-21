MEI Annual Declaration is now available: learn how to do it

The Federal Revenue has already released the Annual Declaration of Simples Nacional (DASN) for those who are individual microentrepreneurs (MEI). The deadline to declare is until May 31. Anyone who misses this deadline can pay a fine of up to 20% of the total taxes. To avoid this, see how to declare.

Read more: How is the MEI retirement in 2022? Check everything here

DASN is 100% online. All steps can be easily completed via the internet, without the need for face-to-face assistance. For this, who is MEI can do the DASn through the website or application.

MEI Annual Statement

The Annual Declaration has to be made through the Federal Revenue. It is for this reason that the MEI declares revenue throughout the year.

To declare, just access the Federal Revenue website and inform the CNPJ number. After that, select the year 2021 and click on “Total Gross Revenue Value”. Once this is done, the MEI will inform the amount that was billed over the previous year.

It is also necessary to declare the values ​​of revenue from trade, industry and transport services. The MEI also needs to inform if it had any employees during that year referring to the declaration.

Once this is done, a summary of all the information declared will appear so that the MEI can check all the information before proceeding to the next step.

If everything is ok, just click on “Transmit” and save the receipt of the declaration. This record is important if it is necessary to prove that you made the declaration within the deadline stipulated by the Federal Revenue. Anyone who misses the deadline can pay a fine.

Therefore, separate all documents, such as bank statements, invoices and other information about employees to make the DASN as soon as possible. Remembering that the Annual Declaration can also be made through the Revenue app.