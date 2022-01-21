Melting of the largest iceberg in the world released almost 50 times Brazil’s water consumption per day

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC News Science Reporter

Credit, Cpl Phil Dye RAF/Crown Copyright

Wide but extremely thin: at first, the A68 had an average thickness of 235m

The gigantic iceberg A68 dumped more than 1.5 billion tons of fresh water into the ocean every day at the height of its melt.

To put this in context, it is about 48 times the amount of water used daily by all Brazilians (considering that each Brazilian consumes 154 liters of water daily, totaling around 32 million tons per day).

The A68 was, for a short time, the biggest iceberg in the world.

It covered an area of ​​nearly 6,000 square kilometers when it broke free from Antarctica in 2017. But by early 2021, it had already disappeared.

