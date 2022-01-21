Mercado Livre announces purchase of part of Mercado Bitcoin exchange and Paxos

THE Mercado Libre (Nasdaq: MELI) acquired a stake in Grupo 2TM, controller of Mercado Bitcoin exchange among other companies in its blockchain-based portfolio, and made a strategic investment in Paxos, a regulated and leading blockchain infrastructure platform that leverages the Mercado Pago cryptocurrency experience in Brazil.

The value of the investments was not disclosed.

According to a press release from Mercado Livre, the investments reinforce the company’s commitment to the development and use of digital assets and blockchain technology in the region.

With the investments, Mercado Livre also intends to stimulate the regional ecosystem, allowing it to offer increasingly relevant products and services to Latin American entrepreneurs and consumers, who are at the heart of its strategy.

Since December, through this partnership with Paxos, Mercado Pago has offered Brazilian users access to the purchase, custody and sale of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDP stablecoin) through their digital accounts, with transactions from just R$1.

The statement also highlights that Mercado Livre has closely followed the evolution of digital assets and blockchain technology around the world. These partnerships and investments are just one more example of the various steps taken to integrate into this dynamic ecosystem.

“Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology represent a unique, global and collective phenomenon that breaks down barriers and creates an open and level environment for all consumers to achieve economic empowerment, which is very much in line with our mission as a company”, highlights André Chaves. , Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Mercado Livre for Latin America.

Also according to Chaves, ML, as a leading technology company, is actively evaluating the various innovations and opportunities around this market as it evolves, with the aim of being a central participant in this disruption.

Free Market and Bitcoin Market

“We are excited that Mercado Livre joins 2TM and Mercado Bitcoin as a shareholder. As a major player in the Latin American technology and financial services industries, MercadoLibre can have a significant impact on the future development of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the region, and we are excited to explore and work closely with the company to this end in the future. future”, says Daniel Cunha, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Grupo 2TM.

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at Paxos, added that Mercado Livre was the first major platform to give access to cryptocurrencies and stablecoin to its users in Brazil.

“This investment in Paxos is a strong sign of the company’s dedication to leading the adoption of digital assets, on a large scale, throughout Latin America. We are excited to have MercadoLibre as a partner and advisor,” he said.

The company also highlighted that Mercado Livre sees these initiatives in the crypto world as additional ways to improve the experience of its users, contributing to financial education and facilitating access to new opportunities for financial growth, including those outside the financial system.

“2TM and Paxos share our vision and conviction to continue innovating to offer solutions that improve people’s lives, generate value and drive the development of our region. We want everyone to be able to access the cryptocurrency market in a simple and transparent way, this is our goal”, adds André.

André also highlights that through the Meli Fund, its corporate investment fund, Mercado Livre invests and actively engages with its portfolio of exceptional and innovative companies, while also unlocking synergies with its wide range of interconnected business units.

