Mercado Livre announces purchase of stake in 2TM, owner of Bitcoin Market

Mercado Livre announced last night that it has acquired an equity stake in Grupo 2TM, the parent company of broker Mercado Bitcoin and other companies in the blockchain sector. The companies did not reveal the amount or the percentage involved in the deal.

The Latin American e-commerce giant also made a “strategic investment” in Paxos, a regulated company that offers blockchain infrastructure and that holds custody of cryptocurrencies purchased via Mercado Pago in Brazil.

Since December 2021, Brazilians can buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Pax Dollar (USDP), a stablecoin issued by Paxos, on the platform. Mercado Livre, it is worth remembering, also acquired $7.8 million worth of Bitcoin in the first quarter of last year as a treasury strategy.

In a statement, Mercado Livre states that the investments in 2TM and Paxos reinforce the company’s commitment to the development and use of cryptoassets and blockchain technology in the region.

The company says that “it intends to stimulate the regional ecosystem, allowing it to offer increasingly relevant products and services to Latin American entrepreneurs and users, who are at the heart of its strategy”.

André Chaves, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at MercadoLibre, says the company continually assesses the innovations and opportunities that arise in the cryptocurrency field with the aim of being a central player in this disruption.

“Digital assets and blockchain technology represent a unique, global and collective phenomenon that breaks down barriers and creates a level and open playing field for all users to achieve economic empowerment, which is very much in line with our mission as a company.” evaluates.

Daniel Cunha, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Grupo 2TM, is excited about the news, noting that Mercado Livre can have a significant impact on the development of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the region.

Bitcoin Market this week reported that it reached 3.3 million customers and recorded $40 billion in trading volume in 2021, nearly seven times the 2020 numbers. The platform is now investing in a research area to support institutional investors. and high-income individuals.

In Bradesco BBI’s opinion, the digital assets market has very strong growth potential, and should continue to drive the initiatives of the segment’s players to increase its exposure.

Walter Hessert, head of strategy at Paxos, recalled that Mercado Livre was the first major platform to bring access to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to its users in Brazil. “This investment is a strong sign of the company’s dedication to leading the adoption of digital assets in Latin America,” he said.

