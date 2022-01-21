Microsoft: Activision Blizzard Acquisition Process Started in Late 2021

The Activision Blizzard acquisition process began in late 2021, as revealed by Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Attention, because we are talking about the bureaucratic process, therefore not of negotiation, which will certainly have started long before.

Part of the acquisition process required studying the challenges faced by Kotick’s company throughout 2021, particularly those related to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace that have persisted in recent months, including attempts to organize the company’s workers.

Spencer: “We spent time with the Activision teams studying the various incidents and reading employee surveys, then we talked about their plans, progress and plans. “

Spencer added that Microsoft will not be involved in testing Activision Blizzard and that it will have to review the successful plans to make sure it knows how to move.

Activision Blizzard’s legal issues were one of the issues listed as potential obstacles to the merger by some experts. There’s a lot of focus on how Microsoft intends to solve all the open issues when it takes over the reins of the company.

