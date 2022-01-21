Millionaire, Gil do Vigor renews with Globo and denies fake news about PhD · TV News

Gilberto Nogueira, known as Gil do Vigor, renewed his work contract with Globo and took the opportunity to deny fake news about his PhD. This Thursday (20), the millionaire published a selfie in which he kissed his own badge. He warned that he will continue his studies in the United States. “I would never consider giving up on one of the biggest dreams of my life”, declared the economist.

In the photo shared on Instagram, the fourth placed BBB 21 appears in front of a giant logo of the station and very happy. “Renewal is here, Brazil! Everything I’ve been experiencing has broadened my horizons and I’m very grateful to be in the midst of such incredible and talented people and to be able, in some way, to contribute with my knowledge”, began the Mais Você columnist.

“I still have a lot of plans ahead here in Brazil and also in the states with my PhD. But, at this moment, I’m looking inside myself, as I advise everyone to do. If you respect it. Now I chose to give myself the vacation that I never had. I chose to stay this semester in Brazil, finish my work, and then return to my PhD next semester, knowing that I will finally be able to dedicate myself fully to my studies”, he continued.

Afterwards, Gil do Vigor refuted rumors that he had abandoned his master’s degree in Economics: “I would never consider giving up on one of the biggest dreams of my life, because it was through education that my life was transformed. It’s not true and lies can destroy and hurt”.

“Education is what transforms the world, opens dialogues, changes attitudes and transforms lives. I continue to defend education, yesterday, today and always! Be strong!”, concluded the former BBB.

In October last year, less than six months after leaving Big Brother Brazil, the economist revealed that he had already earned R$ 15 million from advertising work.

Check out Gil do Vigor’s Instagram post: