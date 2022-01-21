M&M’s updates mascots and removes gender focus from characters

In an effort to align with the idea of ​​inclusion and belonging, M&M’s, brand with 80 years of existence, decided to make a modern makeover in its cast of mascots. “We took an in-depth look at our characters, both inside and out, and evolved their looks, personalities and stories to be more representative of the dynamic and progressive world we live in”, revealed to Adweek the global vice president of M&M’s, Jane Hwang.

Red, for example, will be less bossy. orange you will recognize and embrace your anxiety. Green, who will be more confident, has swapped knee-high boots for casual sneakers, while brown transitioned from high heels to flatter shoes and a new pair of glasses.

Hwang further noted that Green and Brown will come together more as a “support force for women, together sharing their shine and not their shadow”. The company’s effort to de-gender its characters includes ending the use of prefixes for character names in an attempt to get people to focus more on their personalities.

Also, while individual candies tend to be of similar dimensions per package, marketing wants to present them in different shapes and sizes in order to promote diversity. “M&M’s is on a mission now to create a world where everyone feels like they belong”, added Hwang.

The reinvented mascots are already making their way into television commercials, social media, packaging and displays.