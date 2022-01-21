Moscow counters Biden’s ‘warning’ of ‘disaster’ in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden’s warning of possible disastrous consequences for Russia did not help to reduce rising tensions around Ukraine and could even further destabilize the Ukrainian situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment after Biden predicted on Wednesday that intervention in Ukraine would be a “disaster” for Moscow, which would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion of the country.

A buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and increasingly threatening rhetoric in recent weeks have raised fears in the West that Moscow could use military force to try to thwart Ukraine’s potential NATO membership.

Moscow vehemently denies such plans, but Putin has threatened an unspecified “military-technical” response if the West fails to take seriously a set of Kremlin security demands, including an end to the westward expansion of the Western military alliance.

Asked about Biden’s comments, Peskov said Russia had been receiving similar warnings for at least a month. “We believe that they do not contribute in any way to relieving the tension that now arises in Europe and, in addition, they can contribute to the destabilization of the situation”, he said.

“Sanctions can encourage Kiev”

Despite repeated recent statements from Kiev to the contrary, Peskov also said Moscow fears threats of US sanctions could encourage Kiev to try to militarily resolve an eight-year conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. “We are worried about this,” he said in front of reporters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman called for an end to the “anti-Russia campaign” of speculation about a Russian attack on Ukraine. “The objective of this campaign is to create a smokescreen to prepare major provocations, including military ones, which could have tragic consequences for regional and global security,” said Russian diplomacy spokeswoman María Zakharova.

Concern about shipping weapons

Moscow’s fears are confirmed, according to the spokeswoman, by the latest news about the shipment of weapons from Western countries to Ukraine.

“For several days, the UK has been sending weapons to Ukraine in military transport planes. It is already very clear that no less than six flights were carried out, and each plane can carry up to 77.5 tons of cargo, that is, about 460 tons of weapons,” said Zakharova.

The Russian diplomat added that in the last few months alone, the United States has sent 30 Javelin anti-tank systems and 180 corresponding missiles to Ukraine, and that, according to media reports, it plans to soon supply the Kiev government with weapons worth 30 million dollars.

Baltic transfer

Canada said it was considering sending defensive weapons to the Ukrainian government, and US portal Politico reported on Thursday that the US State Department had authorized Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, NATO allies in the Baltic, to transfer them to Ukraine. “American-made lethal weapons” such as armored vehicles and surface-to-air missiles.

“In Ukraine, they see this aid as a carte blanche to carry out a military operation in Donbass,” Zakharova emphasized, referring to the area in eastern Ukraine under the control of pro-Russian rebels. She added that the Ukrainian armed forces “do not cease their attacks against the (Russian-speaking) civilian population in the east of the country.”

“We urge Western countries to stop the aggressive anti-Russia information campaign, stop militarizing Ukraine and dragging it into NATO. Instead, there must be direct efforts to encourage the Kiev regime to abide by the Minsk Accords. [para a paz em Donbass] and other international obligations,” he said.