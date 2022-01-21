Mother warns about eating difficulties that son developed post-covid: “no one takes it seriously” – Revista Crescer

+



A mother whose son developed a rare condition that distorts his sense of smell after contracting Covid-19 says the eating difficulties were so severe that the boy could have died, but that doctors and authorities are not taking the “problem seriously”. . Britain’s Dawn Kafi, from Liverpool, England, said her 11-year-old son Malisse has been sick for four months since contracting Covid in September last year, and is unable to eat a variety of foods.

Malisse developed eating difficulties after contracting Covid-19. He was not vaccinated when he contracted the virus (Photo: Personal archive)

Malisse has parosmia, a condition that causes the individual to develop distortions in the sense of smell, which can make smells that were previously pleasant unbearable, and, as a consequence, also affect the taste. Earlier this week, British experts said cases of parosmia are on the rise in children, but for Dawn it was unclear how serious the condition was, which she said was “ruining lives”.

The mother told the Liverpool Echo on Thursday that when her son tested positive for Covid in September, he lost his sense of taste and smell and any food made him vomit. Weeks later, Malisse was diagnosed with parosmia and had already lost two pounds because of the condition. Dawn says that four months after the covid infection, her son continues to feel sick. “This is no joke. On social media there are people laughing and saying that this is a spoiled child thing, which is very disturbing. Malisse is still extremely limited in food. It’s a health condition, not just a distorted taste or smell, it’s a change of life. Malisse is now always cold, has no energy, is fragile and cannot eat good amounts of even his favorite foods”, said the mother.

Malisse before covid-19 (Photo: Personal archive)

As some smells have become unbearable for Malisse, he is no longer able to go to the school cafeteria or supermarkets. “He is still very thin and sad. He thinks this is going to be for life, and he’s still so young it’s hard to process.” Dawn says the condition needs to become better known so families can receive proper follow-up. “It affected every aspect of his life…. He was hospitalized because of it. One day he might wake up healed, but we don’t know when that might happen and we’re not even sure it will. Why is no one taking it seriously ?”.

Smell experts from the University of East Anglia and the NGO Fifth Sense, a charity for people affected by disorders of smell and taste, both in England, say some children may find it difficult to eat foods they once loved after contracting Covid. Fifth Sense President and Founder Duncan Boak said: “We have received reports from parents whose children are experiencing nutritional issues and have lost weight after having Covid. One of the measures that can help is to make a list of foods that the child consumes without problems and those that have become unbearable for him, in order to try to reintroduce them little by little”.