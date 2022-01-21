Motorola Edge 30 Pro homologated by Anatel and could be announced soon in Brazil

Still without a release date, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was recently approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and can be announced soon in Brazil as a flagship model of the brand for this year, and the smartphone is expected to boast a plug powerful technique and capable of directly rivaling the next releases of Samsung and Xiaomi. The device initially emerged in rumors released in the last quarter that predict significant changes to the rear design compared to the Edge 20 line – a family announced in the third quarter of 2021 and which includes the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite and Edge 20 Pro.

According to documents obtained by the AllCellular, the certification was carried out on December 22nd and the smartphone arrives under the model number XT2201-1, but as usual, there are not many details about the internal hardware of the device, attesting only to information related to telephony. As confirmed by the approval certificate, Motorola Edge 30 Pro will have 5G network support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 (Low Energy compatible), possibility to insert two carrier chips and Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band technology for frequencies of 2.4 and 5GHz, modern set and delivers good connectivity.

Although the brand has not yet confirmed the internal specifications of the Edge 30 Pro, information revealed by Geekbench bet on the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform — clocked at 3.0 GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and four performance cores. efficiency clocked at 1.79 GHz — with the Adreno 730 GPU and 12 GB of RAM. During benchmark tests the device achieved scores of 1,172 and 3,302 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. There is still no forecast of launch in Brazil, but the approval with the agency reinforces the expectation that the official announcement can happen in the coming weeks.

The document mentions a battery with a capacity of 4,800 mAh, debunking the rumors that predicted 5,000 mAh of capacity. Charging time is listed at 1.2 hours.