Multiple Sclerosis Virus Discovered | World-News | Online Diary

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system leading to the total disability of the individual in more severe cases. Symptoms include tingling in the extremities, trunk or face, weakness or clumsiness in a lower limb or hand, and visual disturbances.

The disease also affects the cognitive part, leading to inattention and difficulty in judgment. Now, a study conducted by researchers at Harvard University in the United States has discovered the cause of the disease.

According to the researchers, the study concluded that multiple sclerosis, a degenerative disease for which there is no cure, is probably associated with a previous EBV (Epstein-Barr virus) infection. The results were published on the last day 13 in the renownedScience magazine.

“This is the first study that provides convincing evidence of causality,” Alberto Ascherio, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health said in a statement.

The Epstein-Barr virus, also known as human herpesvirus 4, is the cause of infectious mononucleosis, but it is also associated with some types of cancer, such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

EBV can “establish a latent and lifelong infection in the host”. The big challenge of the study was to establish a causal relationship between the virus and multiple sclerosis.

It estimates that EBV infects about 95% of adults, while multiple sclerosis is a relatively rare disease, with symptoms that can take up to ten years to appear after contact with the virus. There is currently no vaccine or antivirals against the Epstein-Barr virus.

Scientists analyzed more than 10 million young adults active in the US Armed Forces. They collected serum samples from the military every two years. It was identified that 955 of them were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

With periodic follow-up, they were able to verify from the beginning who had already had contact with the EBV and who had contact throughout the study. Among those who were infected with the Epstein-Barr virus in the first year, the risk of multiple sclerosis increased 32-fold.

“The findings cannot be explained by any known risk factors for MS [esclerose múltipla] and suggest EBV as the main cause of MS,” the statement adds.

The discovery paves the way for a preventive approach to the Epstein-Barr virus, emphasizes Professor Ascherio.

“There is currently no way to effectively prevent or treat EBV infection, but an EBV vaccine or targeting the virus with EBV-specific antiviral drugs could prevent or cure MS.”