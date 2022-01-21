‘My fear is that the beast is out of the box’, says Guedes about inflation | Economy

Washington Costa – ASCOM/ME Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, warned about the risk of inflation not being transitory and demanded attention from central banks for this problem that should persist throughout 2022.

“My fear is that the beast is out of the box. I don’t think inflation will be transitory at all,” he said during an event at the World Economic Forum.

Guedes believes that supply shocks will gradually subside, which could reduce pressure on prices, but he expressed concern about expanding demand. Therefore, there is a risk of a persistent effect of inflation, which needs to be on the monetary policy radar:

“I think Central Banks are sleeping on the dot. They need to be on the lookout and I think inflation will be a problem, a real problem, soon for the Western world.”

In relation to Brazil, the minister considered that despite tragic experiences with inflation, the country has already moved quickly. Since last year, the Central Bank has been raising the basic interest rate to contain the rise in prices.

Brazil prepared for new variant

Guedes also commented on the advancement of the new variant of Covid-19. He said that there is concern about the onomicron, but that Brazil has made good progress in mass vaccination and that it is prepared to put into practice the successful protocols that were already adopted at the height of the crisis in case a new wave of the disease comes.

He highlighted the actions to preserve formal jobs (the BEm program, which ended last year), the credit programs and emergency aid, which promoted income transfers for vulnerable families and informal workers.

The minister also said that the country is prepared to continue with vaccination and recalled that it will start producing vaccine, as it has an agreement with laboratories, such as Pfizer.

“We will produce locally and export the vaccine to our neighbors,” he said.

Praise for the IMF

Guedes also praised excerpts from the speeches of Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Christine Lagarde, president of the European central bank.

The praise for the IMF provoked a comment by the moderator of the debate, Geoff Cutmore, anchor of the American channel CNBC, who said he believed that Guedes was extending “an olive branch” in a peace offer to the IMF.

He was addressed by Georgieva, who said, laughing, “we love each other”, while making a heart gesture with her hands. Guedes did not comment on the joke.

There is a crisis between the Brazilian government and the IMF. In December, Guedes defended the end of the multilateral institution’s permanent representation in Brasília, which was confirmed by the IMF’s management shortly afterwards.