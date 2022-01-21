Naiara Azevedo makes request to Vyni and causes climate in the house · TV News

Naiara Azevedo caused a climate in the house of BBB 22 by asking Vinicius Fernandes to change beds with her in the early hours of this Thursday (20). The brother had already given up the place where he sleeps on the first day of confinement, but had to undo the exchange after the singer’s request.

At 1:30 am the country girl was sleeping on Eliezer’s bed, in the lollipop room, where most women stay. “Boy, sorry I took over your bed here”, said the sister when she realized the gaffe.

Even so, Eli said it was okay because he was already planning to sleep on the floor tonight: “We’re taking turns in bed, you can stay there.” Not satisfied, Naiara suggested sleeping with Laís so that the businessman could keep the bed.

“Then you have to talk to Vinicius”, Laís countered. Ironically, she had refused to sleep with the doctor on the first day. “I want to sleep alone in the single bed. I’ve slept together a long time, now I don’t want anyone touching me”, justified the countrywoman earlier this week.

“Vinicius! Do you mind sleeping in my bed today and I sleeping there in yours? Because everyone who is in your room is going to sleep now and I wanted to rest a little”, asked the sister in the garden of the house. Vyni said everything was fine, but then vented as she went to get her things.

“I wanted to sleep here too!” he said. “So say you’re going to sleep now!”, Laís replied. Slovenia suggested that the two stay on the floor. “It’s just that I said I could and I’m afraid she’ll think it’s bad”, justified the brother by refusing to stay in the room.

Afterwards, Naiara arrived yelling: “Get out of this room, it’s not yours anymore”. He explained that he was getting his things and, when the singer left, Rodrigo gave his brother some advice. “Learn to say no,” said the administrator.

The Ceará native could not hide his embarrassment, but was received with good humor by Pedro Scooby. “My kitty is coming here to sleep today, go lie down there!”, joked the surfer. “Meow!” replied Vyni.

When asked by Lucas about the reason for the exchange, the brother gave an answer with an embarrassed tone. “It’s just that Naiara asked to sleep there today. But I like the other room, my tune is there”, explained the Bachelor of Laws.

“So why did you leave? Did you want to or not?”, asked Douglas Silva. He replied that he didn’t want to change rooms again. “And you told her that?”, pressed the actor. “No! But there’s nothing,” replied Vyni. Even dissatisfied, he preferred to avoid conflict with the singer.

Check out some reactions from the web to what happened this morning.

naiara asked for vyni’s bed and the fag can’t say no lol — onironaut 🧜🏽‍♀️ #TeamLinn (@kapywara) January 20, 2022

this vyni is far from being a gil of vigor or rich melquiades, the gay is already farting to naiara afraid to say he doesn’t want to change beds with her today — liz (@lizcommented) January 20, 2022

naiara arrived in the room and said to vyni “this is not your room anymore”. and then he started saying goodbye to everyone so naiara could sleep in the bed that was his. VYNI WAKE UP!!!!! #BBB22pic.twitter.com/oq5RTMZAtg — love, luiz | bbb commentator (@romaniabutera) January 20, 2022

People, Vyni has to learn to say no, because Naiara will make a fool of him.

1st day he arrived and gave her his bed

2nd agr she asked to change rooms with him and he accepted He still arrives in the room putting on a stand: “Leave this room, it’s not yours anymore” wow, what a hate — karen (@karenchavs) January 20, 2022

