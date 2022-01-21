NASA detects supermassive black hole responsible for the formation of stars (PHOTO, VIDEO)

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220120/nasa-detecta-buraco-negro-supermassivo-responsavel-pela-formacao-de-estrelas-foto-video-21093932.html

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has detected a supermassive black hole responsible for star formation in a dwarf galaxy. 2022.01.20, Sputnik Brazil

The study showed that black holes are not always aggressive and destructive, as they may also be capable of forming stars. A black hole was detected by Hubble in the galaxy known as Henize 2-10, located 30 million light-years away. Researcher Amy Raines, who published the first evidence of a black hole in the galaxy in 2011, stated that she “knew from the beginning that something unusual and special was happening on Henize 2-10, and that now, Hubble has provided a very clear picture. of the relationship between the black hole and the neighboring star-forming region, located 230 light-years from the black hole.” The connection is an outflow of gas that extends through space like an umbilical cord to a bright stellar nursery. harbored a dense cocoon of gas as the low-velocity flow approached. Hubble shows that the stream was hitting the dense gas like a garden hose hitting a spreading pile of dirt. Newborn star clusters leave a trail along the path of the flow’s propagation. The new black hole study could help provide more details of the formation of these supermassive black holes, which were kept small in a cosmic proportion of time, and an idea of what other, now larger black holes were like when they were young.

