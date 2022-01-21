Natália Deodato detonates Bárbara Heck: “Snob”

THE Big Brother Brazil 22 it has barely started and we can already see the disagreements between the brothers. During a conversation with the participant Lucas Bissoli, in the kitchen of the reality show, Minas Gerais Natalia Deodato shot at Barbara Heck and stated that she lacks humility after being ignored three times by the digital influencer.

“She was in the kitchen, I came to her side, I said something, and she listened and pretended not to hear. I asked for the third time, and she again pretended not to hear. Then someone else said something else to her, and she answered that person,” she said.

Then, the nail designer continued her outburst and classified the model as a “snob”: “She’s very much like that, she’s very snobby. Here, we need to be humble. You can be a badass, you can be Brad Pitt and come in here, but you have to be humble, you’re dealing with people, not animals, and even if you were an animal,” she said.

Finally, Lucas Bissoli confessed that his friendship with Rodrigo Mussi cooled down because of Bárbara Heck: “I used to talk a lot with him. I have a crush on him too, but he’s walked away like hell. I talked to him one day, then exchanged three minutes with him before the race. But the closer he gets to Barbara, the more I move away from him,” he said.

people? natalia said she was ignored 3x by barbara and called the blonde a snob, lucas agreed they also think that rodrigo moved away from them because of bárbara and to get closer to laís #bbb22 pic.twitter.com/G4YmfwsQ8F — paiva in #bbb22 (@paiva) January 20, 2022

Had video exposed on the web

Last Tuesday (18) the participant of Big Brother Brasil 22, Natália Deodato, had an intimate video exposed on social networks. Through an official statement, the mining team spoke out and stated that it will take the appropriate measures.

“WARNING. The Team is already aware of the media being shared and we will take appropriate action. Sharing this content is disrespectful to the participant as a woman and also to her family,” she said. “This is very serious and no person should go through this exposure. We ask you to report all posts and also profiles you are sharing. We need to take down this content and we need your help!” she said via Twitter.