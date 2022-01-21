Natural immunity was more potent than vaccine during delta wave in US, study says

During the latest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, driven by the delta variant, people who were not vaccinated but survived Covid-19 were better protected than those who were previously vaccinated and uninfected, a new study said Wednesday. fair (19).

The finding is the latest to weigh in on the debate over the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2, but this time it comes backed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA.

The authors of the article cautioned, however, against relying on infection as a strategy, due to the higher risk for unvaccinated people of hospitalization, long-term impacts, and death, compared to the vaccinated.

“Viruses are constantly changing,” the CDC noted in a statement. “The level of protection offered by vaccination and survival from a previous infection changed during the study period. The vaccine remains the safest strategy to protect against Covid-19,” he added.

The analysis was also performed before the emergence of the omicron variant, for which both vaccine-derived and infection-derived immunity appear to be lower, and before booster doses were widely available.

The study enrolled patients in New York and California between May 30 and November 30, 2021.

In the week of October 3, case rates among people who were vaccinated without having contracted the disease before were about six times lower in California and five times lower in New York, compared with those who were not vaccinated or had Covid previously.

But rates were substantially lower among people who had already caught Covid: 29 times (California) and 15 times lower (New York) among previously unvaccinated people with a previous diagnosis, compared with those who had not received the vaccine and had no previous infection.

The highest protection occurred among those who had both vaccination and previous covid. Hospitalizations followed a similar pattern.

“Further studies are needed to establish the duration of protection from previous infections by variant type, severity, and symptomatology, including for the omicron variant,” the article concluded.

