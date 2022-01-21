Nélio and Dolores win an ally against Tonico · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will find an important ally against Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The couple will appeal to Rosa (the actress’s name not disclosed), captive of the deputy, so that she can obtain information about the whereabouts of her daughter, Mercedes, in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters of the serial, the good guys will find the slave of the owner of the newspaper O Berro. They will then question the daughter’s whereabouts. “I didn’t hear anything, no, but your Tonico, at least once a week, disappears. Sometimes it only comes back the next day, all happy”, Rosa will deliver.

“And do you know where he’s going?”, asks Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski). “It must be somewhere in the middle of the woods, because I have a hell of a job getting the ox lips out of his clothes. Every burr is huge”, says the captive of the “cracked” politician.

Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will beg the girl to try to find out where Mercedes is hiding. “Rosa, we need to find out where our daughter is. Only you can help us”, pleads the young woman. “Oh, Dona Dolores! You’ve always been so good to me. I’ll help you”, promises the villain’s captive.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

