Neném saves Paula from a terrible accident; see how· TV news

In How Much More Life, Better!, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will have a new encounter with Death (A Maia). After being sabotaged and humiliated, the businesswoman will be on the verge of suffering a fatal accident at her own company and will be saved at the last second by Neném (Vladimir Brichta), who will appear as a prince charming to protect the bride in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

in the chapter scheduled to air next Friday (28) , the owner of Cosméticos Terrare will be at rock bottom. After being the victim of a setup and launching creams that will have been adulterated by Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) and Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), the powerful will see the credibility of its business go down the drain.

This chaos will cause her to have a nasty fight with her fiancé. With a heavy heart, she will climb to the top of her firm’s tower to brood over her pains. Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will even see Death again, but she won’t be intimidated.

The rich woman’s pomp will disappear as soon as a lightning storm hits the place, which will leave her scared. When he sees Paula on the edge of the terrace, the football player will run after her and barely prevent her from having a fatal accident. Enchanted by her hero, she will kiss him, and the lovebirds will be reconciled.

The More Life, the Better! replaced the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The soap opera written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded due to the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic, which slowed down the recording processes.

The plot is scheduled to run until May. Next, the network will air Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the main roles.

