Neta says that, shortly before she died, Elza Soares said: ‘They are coming’ | Rio de Janeiro

Vanessa Soares said that, earlier, her grandmother had a physical therapy session, “but she said she was feeling a little tired”. “We thought it was fatigue from the trip. It was a 90-year-old body!”

“When it was around noon, 1 pm, she began to feel sick (…). She turned to me and said: ‘I am dying’. I said: ‘No, my queen.’”, he recalled.

Vanessa texted Elza’s doctors and asked her husband for help.

“Eduardo arrived in the room. ‘Speak up, Elzão! And there?’. She turned to him and said: ‘They are coming’. ‘And then she closed her eyes and went away’, he amended.

“Elza went on the day she wanted, the way she wanted, without suffering, surrounded by her family, pouring love and receiving a lot of love,” she continued.

To g1, Pedro Loureiro, Elza’s manager, said that Thursday “started like any other”.

“She was fine, she recorded the DVD on the 17th and 18th of January. She woke up today and underwent physical therapy. Everything was normal. We even noticed a slight tiredness in her, a more panting breath, but we think it was because of her physical condition”, he recalls. Peter.

He also says that after that moment, Elza asked to rest and started to present the speech a little slurred. The fact caught the attention of Pedro and other family members who were with her. But Elza fought with them assuring them that she was fine.

A while later, the singer addressed family members and said: “I think I’m going to die.”

The statement sparked the alert, and family members went to check her blood pressure and oxygenation, and noticed a small change.

Pedro and the singer’s family called Elza’s doctor, who sent an ambulance to the scene as a precaution, but 40 minutes later, Elza was changing her face, until she went out.

“It was a peaceful death, without trauma, for no reason. She died of natural causes. This, by the way, was one of her great fears: having a painful death, due to illness. Today, she just hung up”, says Pedro.

The businessman also says that Elza was fine, in perfect health and that she was in the best moment of her life.

“Her last days were that of a queen. She recorded DVD, sang, had a new house, a penthouse she bought. She was super happy, super well and died at the height of her 70-year career. conquer”, said he, who gets emotional when remembering the last song sung by Elza.

“On the DVD, the last song she sang, sang in her life, was: ‘Let me sing until the end,'” she recalls.