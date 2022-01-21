Netflix misses new subscriber target, stocks plummet

The streaming platform Netflix released this Thursday (20) the company’s financial report with the numbers for the last quarter of 2021. The results presented generated a sharp drop in the company’s shares at the close of the market.

The main data of the report was the addition of 8.28 million new subscribers paid in the period — a number below the target set by the company itself, of 8.5 million subscribers, which corresponded to what was obtained in the same period of 2020.

In addition, the company also reduced the expectation of subscriptions added in the first quarter of 2022 to about 2.5 million registered subscribers. The number is far from the value recorded at that time in 2021 (3.98 million) and market analysts’ guesses (6.93 million).

The drop recorded after the release of the report.Source: Google Finance

As a result of lower expectations and the failure to meet the new subscriber target, Netflix’s stock even dropped. up to 20%. In financial terms, profit was $607 million, up from $542 million at the end of 2020, while revenue was also up 16%.

What happened?

In a statement made before the release of the results, the company’s CEO, Reed Hastings, commented on the challenges encountered by the platform and gave some reasons for the lower-than-expected performance. one of them is the increased competition, with more and more streaming services available.

In addition, the continuity of the pandemic means that the company has not yet returned to the levels of acceleration seen before the Covid-19 — a fact that even affects the rhythm of recordings and the world economy.

“Don’t Look Up” was one of the great releases of late 2021.Source: Netflix

Recently, the company also announced a new increase in the monthly fee for the United States and Canada, which could impact the numbers for the beginning of 2022.

According to Hastings, the company is “optimistic about the long-term growth outlook” and continues to grow in all regions that have received new streaming alternatives recently.