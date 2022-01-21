Netflix (NFLX34): Weaker growth and Q1 forecasts frustrate market; stock plummets in aftermarket

Netflix (NFLX34) released its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 after closing this Thursday (20), with some numbers that beat analysts’ estimates. However, shares of the streaming service tumbled in the after-hours of Nasdaq, reaching losses of around 20%, with the prospects for the addition of subscribers bleak in the short term. At 19:00 (Brasília time), the drop was 19.33%, at US$ 411.26.

The company earned $1.33 a share in the last three months of last year, versus the $0.82 expected by the Refinitiv consensus. In the same quarter in 2021, earnings per share were $3.19 and were pulled down due to the company’s rising costs. Net income dropped 58% from the third to the fourth quarter of 2021, from $1.4 billion to $607 million. In the annual comparison, in turn, there was an increase of 11.9%.

Revenue was well in line with expectations at $7.71 billion, up 16% year-on-year.

New enrollment numbers in the fourth quarter were 8.28 million, versus 8.4 million expected by the Refinitiv consensus. It ended the year 2021 with 221.84 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix and analysts had predicted a sharp rise in subscribers towards the end of 2021, as the company launched new TV shows and movies that were pushed back to the second half of the year. Netflix has released content like “Emily in Paris”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Red Notice” and “You”.

The slowdown in growth and, even more so, the projections for the first quarter of 2022 have discouraged investors.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Netflix added 8.5 million subscribers. The company also said that for Q1 2022, it expects to add 2.5 million subscribers, compared to 3.98 million added in Q1 2021. It said it expects a more thoughtful content roster in Q1. , with major premieres scheduled for March only.

Netflix said increased competition from other companies was one reason for the slowdown, although in the past it said companies like Apple and Disney would not materially affect its growth.

“Consumers have always had plenty of choice when it comes to entertainment – ​​competition that has only intensified in the last 24 months as entertainment companies around the world have developed their own streaming offerings,” said Netflix. “While this additional competition may be affecting our marginal growth, we continue to grow in every country and region where these new streaming alternatives have been launched.”

It should be noted that Netflix announced price increases in the US and Canada last week. In the US, the monthly cost of the basic plan has gone up from $1 to $9.99. The standard plan jumped from $13.99 to $15.49 and the premium plan went up from $17.99 to $19.99.

Netflix’s strategy is to raise prices as customers delve even deeper into the company’s exclusive content. Price increases could help offset declining customer growth.

