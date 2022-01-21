Netflix slows down in 2021 even with ‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Round 6’ – Link

Netflix announced fourth quarter 2021 results

THE Netflix ended the year 2021 with 221.84 million subscribers worldwide. The period was marked by the release of films such as ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Red Alert’ and the success of the ‘Round 6’ series. In the last three months of last year, the American company gained 8.28 million new customers, up from 4.38 million in the previous quarter. However, the streaming giant has slowed its growth pace. For the full year of 2021, Netflix added 18.2 million new subscribers, down 51% from the previous year’s figure of 37 million.

The company’s revenue reached $7.71 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up 16% from the same period a year earlier. Netflix’s earnings per share came in at $1.33, up from an expected $0.88. In the same quarter in 2021, earnings per share were $3.19 and were pulled down due to the company’s rising costs. Net income dropped 58% from the third to the fourth quarter of 2021, from $1.4 billion to $607 million. In the annual comparison, there was an increase of 11.9%.

The company’s shares fell 1.48% shortly after the results were announced.

The slowdown in growth is in line with what happened with competitor Disney+. According to data released by the company in November, referring to the company’s fourth quarter, the Disney+ video streaming service won just 2.1 million new customers. However, in two years on the market, the service has 118.1 million subscribers worldwide, more than 50% of Netflix’s total subscribers.

For the first quarter of this year, Netflix expects to add 2.5 million new subscribers, ending March with 224.34 million. Last week, Netflix announced a price increase in the United States. The company’s basic plan jumped to $9.99, the standard went to $15.49 and the multi-screen went to $19.99 a month.