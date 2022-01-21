Netflix wants to have the best gaming service in the world • Eurogamer.pt

Netflix started to move in the video game industry by acquiring studios and introducing the first mobile titles on its service, until recently exclusively video, but it ensures that it will reinforce the bet.

In the most recent presentation with investors, Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, assured that video games are not a hobby for Netflix, they are a very important goal and they want to bet big.

According to CNBC’s Alex Sherman’s transcript, Hastings told investors that the video game industry is not a way to pass the time and that they are seriously dedicated to these efforts.

Hastings even says that the goal is to present the best video game service in the world, a way to show the new competition that is coming to the industry and how Netflix wants to be the Netflix of video games.

