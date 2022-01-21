new digital bank arrives in Brazil with good advantages

The growth of digital banks has made many customers choose these institutions for the most simplified form of financial products and services. This is the case of the N26, which arrives in Brazil with less bureaucratic offers.

N26 is a German bank created in 2013, which comes with the proposal to help Brazilians deal with money in a simpler and more conscious way. Brazil is the 26th country where N26 is present.

N26 in Brazil

Among the services offered to customers, N26 launched an application used by more than 2 thousand users. Through the app, you can take advantage of tips to organize your expenses.

The application is in the testing phase and, therefore, has not yet been released to all users. The tool that helps organize your financial life is called Spaces.

Thus, customers are able to create sub-accounts to better divide their monthly budget. For example, the client can create a folder for fixed expenses, another for savings, another for extra expenses. And so it organizes itself with expenses according to the monthly budget.

The testing phase of the N26 application in Brazil should also include other functions to allow, for example, the transfer of money. And more news can be announced by N26.

Another advantage is the digital card. In this way, for each online purchase, the customer can generate a card number. This measure helps to prevent fraud, such as credit card cloning.

According to the digital bank N26, the app is expected to be launched for all Brazilians in the first six months of 2022. Thus, as soon as the test phases of the app are completed, the platform will be released to a greater number of users. .