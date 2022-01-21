New free game launches for consoles and PC

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the newest card game in the iconic franchise, was released this Thursday (20) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Altogether, there are more than 10,000 collectible cards covering more than two decades of Yu-Gi-Oh! history.

Check out the game’s features below, as reported by Konami:

Tutorial and Duel Strategy modes to help new players learn to play

Campaigns based on deck types, featuring story sequences that tell the story of the cards

Cross-Platform Online Play – Play online with friends and challengers, whatever system you’re on

Cross-Platform Saved Data Access – Continue your experience from one system to another

Unlock over 10,000 cards* and other rewards

Card crafting – dismantle unwanted cards to help you generate new cards

Customize your experience with companions, card protectors, Duel Fields and more

Comprehensive deck building features and resources, including a solid decklist database

In a press release, Konami informs that the game will also be released for Android and iOS devices. However, there is no official information regarding the date. According to the company, Yu-Gi-Oh! is “the best-selling card game in the world, with over 25 billion cards sold.”

Among the biggest gaming companies, Konami was one of the fastest to join the NFT market. Recently, even unique digital items from Castlevania have sold for an impressive price. Speaking of the series, take the opportunity to read what we know about the continuation of Netflix’s animated series, which promises to bring characters from a new era.