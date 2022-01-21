Neymar puts NFTs bought for R$ 6.2 million on his Instagram and Twitter profile

Soccer player Neymar Jr. is the latest celebrity to jump on the non-fungible tokens (NFT) bandwagon by spending BRL 6.2 million to acquire two arts from the celebrity favorite Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection.

According to data from OpenSea, Neymar bought BAYC #5269 for 198.69 ETH (R$ 3.4 million) and BAYC #6633 for 159.99 ETH (R$ 2.7 million) this Thursday (20th).

An hour ago, the player announced the new acquisition on Twitter, saying in English “I am a chimpanzee”, as well as changing his Twitter profile pictures and his official Instagram to BAYC #6633.

Bored Ape Yacht Club

An NFT is a type of blockchain-based token that proves ownership and provenance of digital items such as image and video files. Generally speaking, the NFT acts as a contract that proves ownership of a digital and rare item on the internet.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is becoming the most popular collection of NFTs on the market, thanks to the support of a large community of artists and athletes who until then were not involved in the crypto world.

The collection of NFTs was developed on the Ethereum blockchain by Yuga Labs and has already generated over $1 billion in secondary sales. Despite moving a lot of money, the BAYC community is small: there are only 10,000 NFTs from the collection in the world.

It is precisely this scarcity of supply that makes Bored Ape’s NFTs have such a high value in the market. Celebrity support is also another key factor in understanding the collection’s popularity.

In the extensive list of known collectors are names like TV presenter Jimmy Fallon, rappers like Eminem and Post Malone, and athletes like Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, and now, the boy Ney.

Neymar’s adventures in the crypto world

In November 2021, Neymar had already entered this market by creating his own collection of NFTs in partnership with the NFTSTAR marketplace.

The company said at the time that the player would work with the NFTSTAR creative team to develop digital collections, including videos, animations and other artwork that record, in the form of NFTs, highlights of the athlete’s career and personal growth.