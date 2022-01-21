Neymar spends R$6 million on NFTs and is now part of the Bored Apes group

Brazilian player Neymar Jr. is the newest member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, after buying 2 monkey NFTs for more than BRL 6 million in ethereum (ETH).

Neymar has switched his profile picture on Twitter and Instagram to the Bored Ape 6633, but looking at recent activity in the OpenSea collection, we can see that he has also acquired the 5269, for an even higher price.

Neymar Jr’s NFTs Collection – “EneJay” at OpenSea.

Their most expensive tokens are clearly the Bored Apes from the verified collection. The price of each was over half a million dollars, as the transaction history reveals:

The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection comprises 10,000 NFTs and was created to unite a unique community, with events organized exclusively for holders of these tokens.

Celebrities like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Curry and Steve Aoki are some of the most well-known Bored Apes. Brazilian poker player Andre Akkari is also on the list.

Predictable movement?

It is worth noting that the purchase of Neymar takes place on the same day that Twitter announces that it will integrate the function to verify the profile picture of NFT owners.

The Brazilian had also previously been seen praising a friend for acquiring NFTs from the collection. In addition, Neymar launched NFTs in a campaign together with the NFTSTAR in November 2021.

For these or other reasons, the page Paradigma Education tweeted on the first day of 2022: Our prediction for this year is Neymar Jr buying a Bored Ape.