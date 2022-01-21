Nikão is registered by São Paulo at the BID and is ready to play in the Paulista Championship | São Paulo

Presented by São Paulo this Thursday, at CT da Barra Funda, attacking midfielder Nikão also had his situation regularized in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin). Hours later, Alisson ended up registered with the Brazilian confederation.

With the names published in the entity as a new Tricolor player, Nikão and Alisson are able to be registered in the Paulista Championship. The clubs that will compete in the tournament have until this Friday to send the athletes’ documentation.

Nikão arrives in São Paulo to assume the condition of titular and protagonist. So much so that he will wear the number 10 shirt, which previously belonged to Daniel Alves. The right-back left the club last year after his contract was terminated.

The attacking midfielder was the fifth and last reinforcement confirmed by São Paulo for the 2022 season. In addition to the 29-year-old athlete, Tricolor announced goalkeeper Jandrei, right-back Rafinha, midfielder Patrick and attacking midfielder Alisson .

Nikão’s relationship with Tricolor will be for three years.

Alisson was presented last Wednesday as a new reinforcement for São Paulo and ended up as the fourth reinforcement to be registered in the CBF.

