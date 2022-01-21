‘No way!’· TV News

With his wife Brunna Gonçalves at BBB 22, Ludmilla took advantage of a meeting with JB de Oliveira, Boninho, to make a special request. This Thursday (20), the singer tried to access the backstage of the most watched house in the country. However, the director vetoed the request and warned, “No way!”

“Guys, look who’s recording today! Let me go to the HQ just a little, see Bru”, asked the judge of The Voice+ program. However, the director shook his head in the negative and replied, “No way, I already told you!”.

Even with the negative, the artist insisted with the request during the sequence of videos published in Instagram Stories: “Not a little bit of anything?”. “Not even a little bit!” replied the director, who burst out laughing and left the dressing room.

The person responsible for Globo’s reality shows shared the content, and the sister’s wife left a comment on the material. “It’s good boss, even so, I still love you”, wrote the artist.

She also published a video in which she walked around Globo’s studios and joked that she was looking for the confinement headquarters. Then Ludmilla said that she began to receive messages of affection on the street because of Brunna’s stay at BBB.

“All the people: ‘Send a kiss to Brunna, I’m rooting for Brunna’. Oh, she will be so happy when she goes out and sees the affection of the crowd with her”, celebrated Ludmilla.

