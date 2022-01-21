Noca hires Thaiane, plays tarot and leaves granddaughter shaken · TV News

Noca (Marieta Severo) will be enchanted by Thaiane (Georgina Castro) and will hire the girl for her restaurant in Um Lugar ao Sol. predictions in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In this Friday’s chapter (21), the Minas Gerais woman will insist on talking to Lara’s grandmother (Andréia Horta). But, with the great movement in the restaurant, the veteran will ask Jerônimo’s daughter (Thelmo Fernandes) to come back another time. Helpful, the young woman will offer to help in the kitchen.

Thaiane’s skills will surprise Noca, who will sign her. The entrepreneur will then ask about the girl’s life, but she will lie saying she is from Espírito Santo. Lara’s cousin will still ask to live in the restaurant’s little room, which the elderly woman will readily accept.

The character of Marieta Severo will still consult the letters to find out about the future of the new employee. “Look at that… A person you really want. An older woman, a family member. Who knows, it might not be that grandmother of yours?”, begins the mining woman.

reproduction/TV globe

Thaiane is impressed with tarot

“The letters say she’s alive. And what’s more, as I see it here, you two will play a very important role in each other’s lives”, concludes Noca, leaving her unknown granddaughter shaken.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

