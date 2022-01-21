Non-vaccinated are nearly 50 times more likely to die than booster shots | National Journal

In Switzerland, government statistics showed that unvaccinated people are at risk of dying almost 50 times bigger than those vaccinated with a booster dose.

For a year now, the Swiss Ministry of Health has been gathering data on the vaccination status of the population, and when reporting Covid deaths, doctors also need to pass this information on to the authorities. The result is a graph that makes clear the effectiveness of vaccines – and especially the booster dose – in saving lives.

The graph shows Covid deaths since January 27, 2021, according to vaccination status. The red line at the top indicates the number of unvaccinated people who have died. Far below, in blue, are the vaccinated without booster. And, in yellow, the even smaller number of booster vaccinates who lost their lives.

Edouard Mathieu, head of data for the Our World in Data platform, linked to the University of Oxford, explained that the risk of dying from Covid in Switzerland it is nine times lower for vaccinated people and 48 times lower for those who took a booster dose compared to those who did not take anything.

THE Switzerland vaccinated 68% of the population with two doses; 35% with booster. And the government wants to increase these numbers soon, because the cases do not stop rising. This Wednesday (19), the country recorded the highest number of cases in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic: more than 38 thousand in a country with less than 9 million inhabitants.

Health Minister Alain Berset warned: “We need to remain very modest and prudent.”

The government extended until the end of March some restriction measures and, until the end of February, the obligation to work from home.