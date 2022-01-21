Nvidia driver unlocks performance on some video card models

Update releases use of components present since the Turing generation

As shared in a recent Nvidia document for Linux, Nvidia has quietly unlocked a new feature in its enterprise and casual consumer GPUs that has been implemented since the Turing generation (RTX 20XX, GTX 16XX, in addition to enterprise solutions). Known as the GSP or GPU System Processor, this piece of silicon offloads tasks from the CPU driver to the GPU to improve system performance and efficiency. It has officially been unlocked for use on the latest Nvidia drivers.

The feature is available now if you have a feature-eligible Nvidia enterprise GPU and an Nvidia driver version 510.39.01 or later. GPU support ranges from the Turing-based Tesla T4 model, to the Nvidia A series such as the A100, A2, and A40.

The GSP is an actual piece of silicon that is on the GPU chip (like the NVENC controller) that acts as a coprocessor for the GPU. Its role is to offload GPU startup and management tasks from the CPU directly to the GPU in an effort to reduce overall system latency and improve system performance. Nvidia says the functionality of the GSP is limited at this time, but it will continue to expand in future driver releases.

We could see some decent performance gains in games and heavy applications with higher GPU usage, where the CPU plays a critical role in delivering information to the GPU. This feature is welcome now that the latest games are taking more CPU usage than ever before thanks to the maturity of low-level APIs. Nvidia also announced the feature as a critical component for laptops with Max-Q GPUs arriving from 2022.



relieving the processor

In a new YouTube video released today, Nvidia explains how its latest version of Max-Q will maximize efficiency between the CPU and GPU. One of these features includes the GSP – but in this case Nvidia calls it a “command processor”.

We believe the GSP and the “command processor” are the same thing in that they work in the same way, offloading low-level tasks from the CPU to the GPU in an effort to improve performance. In the case of Max-Q, Nvidia gives the example of command validation, and how this workload will be transferred from the CPU to the GPU for better performance.

We still don’t know much about the GSP, such as its actual performance benefits or its full functionality. However, we hope to know more soon as Nvidia continues to develop this feature in 2022.

