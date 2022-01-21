Of the most expensive countries to own a car, Brazil is the fifth

Is it expensive to acquire and maintain a car in Brazil? No need to ask, do you? However, worldwide, the country has the fifth highest cost of owning a vehicle.

According to consultancy Scrap Car Comparison, Brazil was behind Turkey, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay, with 441.89% of an average annual salary to buy a car.

This means that only in these four countries, car prices are much higher than the population’s income. In Turkey, a new car represents 652.29% of the salary.

Behind Brazil, only Ukraine, Guatemala, Russia, Mexico and Costa Rica.

In the country where it is cheaper to buy and maintain a car, the cost represents 49.48% of the local salary.

In this case, we’re talking about Australia, which even though it doesn’t produce more cars, still makes them more affordable for local consumers.

United States, Denmark, Canada, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom and Finland follow in the list of countries with the lowest purchase and maintenance cost.

The calculation was based on the average annual salary in force in these countries, as well as on insurance, repairs and fuel costs.

With almost 442% of the average annual salary in Brazil, the national market is in a bitter position, where cars are very expensive at the time of purchase and later, after sales.

This shows the socio-economic gap that separates rich countries from poor or developing countries, as well as emerging ones.

Here, the crisis has increased prices even more and this reality, where buying and maintaining a car requires an often Herculean effort on the part of the Brazilian citizen.

In the lists below, check out the world’s cheapest and cheapest cars represented with their countries.

More expensive

Turquina – 652.2% of the average annual salary Argentina – 515.77% Colombia – 508.93% Uruguay – 443.68% Brazil – 441.89% Ukraine – 413.78% Guatemala – 355.94% Russia – 290.04% Mexico – 285.20% Costa Rica – 269.83%

cheaper

Australia – 49.48% of average annual salary USA – 54.87% Denmark – 60.34% Canada – 64.40% Sweden – 75.84% Germany – 78.44% Netherlands – 84.65% France – 87.00% United Kingdom – 89.36% Finland – 91.58%

[Fonte: Scrap Car Comparison via Terra]

Thanks to Gilcimar Rocha.