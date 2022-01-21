Ômicron accounts for almost all positive results from Covid in Brazil | National Journal

Fifty-one days after the confirmation of the first cases, ômicron already accounts for almost all the positive results of Covid in Brazil.

Of the variants of the coronavirus, the ômicron was the one that spread the fastest in Brazil. This is what a study of the Corona-omic network, linked to Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations. The researchers analyzed 208,000 samples. In 13 states, the omicron is already responsible for 100% of Covid cases. In the other 13 and in the Federal District, it appears in about 90%.

the virologist Renato Santana, who participated in the research, compares the transmission speed of the omicron with that of the previous variant, the delta.

“The delta variant, which circulated in our country in about 100% of the cases, took about 20 to 25 weeks, that is, about 4 to 5 months to reach 100% of infections. The Omicron, in just six weeks , that is, a month, a month and a half since its introduction, it has already reached 100%”, explains UFMG virologist Renato Santana.

A private network of laboratories, which contributed samples and analyzes to the research, said that with the Ômicron the amount of Covid tests that are positive has skyrocketed.

“In fact, it has never been seen in any other epidemic or pandemic in the world. We left December with 8% positivity, to the first week of January with almost 40% positivity. Today, we are at 50% positivity”, says Alessandro Ferreira, vice president of Grupo Pardini.

The advance of the omnin does not appear only in the data gathered by the researchers. It can also be measured by the population, which has seen cases appear in the family, in the neighborhood and the great demand for Covid tests. Although most cases are mild, thanks mainly to vaccination, experts point out that the omicron is not harmless.

“Even having a lower proportion of severe cases, this absolute number of severe cases is still a very worrying number. It will generate stress on the health system, hospitals, emergency rooms, and we may have problems in attending to all the people who actually need to be attended by the health system, because there is a case that is not so take it like this after all”, explains Unesp professor Roberto Kraenkel.

Claudio Maierovich, a health specialist at Fiocruz, reinforces that Individual protection measures recommended throughout the pandemic – such as a mask, avoiding agglomerations and a complete vaccination schedule – continue to apply..