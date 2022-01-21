Omicron will not be the last variant, what can we expect?

Anyone who thinks that the pandemic of Covid-19 will be limited to the omicron variant. The trend is for new strains to emerge over time, although there is no way to say whether they will be more severe or mild.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), although the number of infections has started to decrease in some countries, in several others the situation of pandemic of Covid-19 is increasingly serious. Transmissions had an expressive growth with the emergence of the omni, especially in European countries.

In the last week, the number of infections in the last week has increased by 20%, equivalent to 19 million new cases of Covid-19. However, the WHO believes that the official number is much higher due to unidentified cases.

On the occasion, the WHO’s coronavirus technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, said she was “hearing a lot of people say that the omicron will be the last variant and that the pandemic will end after that. This is not the case, because the virus is circulating at a very intense level around the world”, he pondered.

In this sense, the expert highlighted that, contrary to what many authorities are doing, this is not the time to relax sanitary measures, but to strengthen them.

Therefore, the use of a protective face mask, gel alcohol and the maintenance of social distance are essential attitudes to prevent the spread of the omicron and, consequently, to contain the advance of the virus. pandemic.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, recalled that new infections have already managed to reach the top in some countries. And it is precisely these extreme cases of infections that lead some nations to believe that the worst of pandemic has already passed along with the omicron. However, he stresses that no country is out of the woods yet.

Just this week, several European countries recorded expressive and worrying numbers regarding new cases of COVID-19. France, for example, had almost half a million new registrations just last Tuesday, the 18th.

In the understanding of WHO emergency director Mike Ryan, the exponential increase in cases, regardless of the severity of the individual variants, results in an inevitable increase in hospitalizations and deaths, highlighting the seriousness of the current situation of the disease. pandemic COVID-19.

The concern also extends to the low rate of vaccination in certain countries, increasing the risk of contamination by the new coronavirus and other serious diseases that, in addition to sequelae, can lead to death due to lack of immunization.

