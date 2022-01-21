On ‘BBB 22’, Maria advises Natália: ‘You are reactive and end up interrupting people’ | BBB



Maria, in ‘BBB 22’Playback/Globoplay

São Paulo – In the early hours of this Thursday, the first test of the “BBB 22” returned to be a subject between the brothers. Natália complained about Vinicius’ performance, with whom she performed the dynamic, and ended up receiving advice from Maria after the two had a small DR.

Natalia vented about having done poorly in the test and received advice from her confinement colleagues. First, Maria said that the model interrupted others a lot when they were talking and then said that she identified with her.

“We have a very similar way. You are very reactive and end up interrupting people, but sometimes you just need to listen”, said the actress of “Amor de Mãe”. Maria continued that every “BBB” participant enters the house with issues and insecurities that accompany them throughout their lives, and during confinement, they will end up having to deal with these problems. The singer added that Natalia will also not be able to solve the problem of others. “I identify a lot with you in this regard. I’m also used to being everyone’s mother, to taking care of everyone. This is something you need to start working on, understand that you need the other, but that you don’t needs the work of the other”, he concludes.

Who are the participants?

Natália, from Minas Gerais, is 22 years old and lives in Belo Horizonte. Model and nail designer, she started working at the age of 9 and has never stopped. “I’m 22 years old and I’ve experienced many things that a 30-year-old woman hasn’t experienced. Nothing in my life was easy, it was always difficult, but in the end it worked”, she guarantees.

Maria was born and raised in Cidade Alta, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The actress and singer is 21 years old. A lot of people don’t know, but her name is Vitória. An actress, she gained prominence when playing Verena in the soap opera ‘Amor de Mãe’, in 2019. She reveals that her personality can help her in living with her brothers and sisters: “I only gain in debauchery, in patience”.