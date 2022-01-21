On Flamengo’s radar, Everton Cebolinha can be traded by Benfica in January

Still without hiring reinforcements for 2022, the Flamengo remains tuned to the market to bolster the cast or even fill the gap as to possible relevant casualties, how can Michael’s be in the next few hours. And Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica and that it’s on the radar, is already aware that it can be negotiated this month, according to the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”.

According to the publication, “the scenario is not easy, but there is this possibility on the table” of the Encarnados.

– Benfica is available to sell the 25-year-old Brazilian’s pass, a player signed last season from Grêmio. The eagles’ idea is to recover this investment of 20 million (euros) – highlighted the publication.

It is also underlined that Flamengo is the main interested in Everton, especially because of Michael’s probable departure to Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, although Palmeiras and Atlético-MG have also started informal conversations about the conditions in relation to the number 7 of the Benfica.

TRUMP BY ONIONS



If you step on the accelerator in the conversations for Everton, Flamengo has an asset on the table: the great traffic with the forward’s manager, Giuliano Bertolucci. In 2021, Rubro-Negro took advantage of the good relationship in two imposing closed deals: the loan of Andreas Pereira, which could become a definitive acquisition in the coming days, and the hiring of David Luiz.

In addition to the former Premier League duo, Bertolucci manages two promising youngsters from Flamengo: defender Gabriel Noga and right-back Matheuzinho. In other words, Everton’s approach is supported by a successful track record in the sewing market between club and businessman.