On Twitter, Damares omits to say that the child had no reaction to the vaccine

The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, confirmed on Twitter that she visited the family of Lençóis Paulista (SP), alongside the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. As anticipated by metropolises, the ministers went to the interior of São Paulo, on a trip not foreseen in the agenda, to provide support to the 10-year-old child who suffered a cardiac arrest about 12 hours after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the São Paulo government, any relationship with the immunizing agent was ruled out. Ten specialists linked to the case detected that the girl has Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, “a rare congenital disease, hitherto unknown to the family, which triggered the clinical picture”.

But that part of the case was omitted by Damares, who gave an emotional narration about the encounter and said only that “the girl was hospitalized after suspected cardiac arrest on the same day she received the Covid vaccine”.

The minister mentioned that even President Jair Bolsonaro contacted family members by phone. He also said that the case will be followed up by the MDH and Health team. Marcelo Queiroga even republished the report, but soon afterwards undid it.

“I have just landed at Air Base. I was in Botucatu / SP this afternoon with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, visiting the family and the girl from Lençóis Paulista, hospitalized after suspected cardiac arrest on the same day she received the Covid vaccine. of the MDH.

“We were received by the mayor and the Botucatu Health Secretary and the city’s doctors. We had a meeting with the family and we were with the girl. We found loving parents, as well as a beautiful, communicative, intelligent girl with a smile that makes us fall in love”, continues Damares.

