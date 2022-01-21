Opera launches cryptocurrency-focused browser

THE Opera launched this Wednesday (19) a new type of browser, which differs from the company’s conventional program for being dedicated to users of cryptocurrencies. Initially available in beta version, the software brings several features for enthusiasts of digital currencies.

One of the tools integrated into the Opera Crypto Browser is the native crypto wallet, which allows you to access and manage your digital money without the need to install extensions. The tool is compatible with several blockchains, including the networks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Celo and Nervos, among others.

With the wallet integrated into the browser, the user can also buy and sell cryptocurrencies, check their current account balance and send assets to third parties. Transactions performed through it are done on a secure clipboard, which prevents data collection by other applications, according to the developers.

The browser-integrated crypto wallet is one of the attractions of the launch.Source: Opera/Disclosure

THE Opera’s dedicated cryptocurrency browser also supports the Web3 concept, the decentralized and blockchain-based internet, offering greater privacy and ease of use. This advanced encryption system allows you to access GameFi, where you can earn money while you play, as well as explore the metaverse.

Available for multiple platforms

The tab called “Crypto Corner” is another highlight of the browser. In it, you can find out about the latest news related to the blockchain universe, check prices and fees, check market highlights, industry events agenda, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and much more, including text, podcast and video content.

Opera Crypto Browser is available in beta for android, Windows and Mac, while the iOS edition should be released soon, according to the company. To download, just access the Opera page and choose the desired platform.

As this is a trial version, it is important to note that the program is subject to bugs and instabilities.