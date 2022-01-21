Orcas surprise by saving humpback whale from death instead of hunting it

A pod of killer orcas was seen helping to free a humpback whale that was stranded and injured off the coast of Australia’s south coast. The orcas’ attitude surprised environmentalists and tourists on a nearby vessel, as the animal is often one of the orcas’ main prey.

The episode took place at the beginning of the month and was recorded on video. It has since roamed social media, with netizens elated at the rare cooperation between the “enemy” species.

According to the British tabloid DailyMail, witnesses at the scene “feared the worst” when they saw three orcas swimming towards the humpback, one of their main sources of food. “It would usually be part of their diet, so when we saw the injured humpback and the orca approaching, we were concerned,” said Gemma Sharp, representative for Whale Watch Western Australia (WWWA).

However, everyone realized that, in fact, the orcas had mobilized around the victim as a rescue attempt.

According to one of those present, the humpback was injured with pieces of fishing line that were abandoned at sea and tangled in one of its fins. “We could see that the whale was completely immobilized and the lines got stuck in its tail fin,” he described.

The witness also said that one of the orcas noticed the tangle of lines on the animal and, with the help of the other predators, advanced over the tethers in order to cut them. “The humpback defended itself with pectoral fins. Until something incredible happened, a large piece of line came loose, letting the humpback swim free.”

After the rescue, the orcas headed west, while the humpback headed east.

For Gemma Sharp, humpback whales rarely appear in the South Australian seas during the summer. Despite this, at times during the migration, they can be victims of orcas.

On the other hand, according to a statement from the WWWA, the humpback’s weight was far below normal and also its body was full of small parasites, indicating that the fishing line prevented it from feeding. Probably for this reason the mammal was in the region, even at an unusual time.