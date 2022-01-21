Parents who do not vaccinate their children may lose custody, says SP attorney general

posted on 01/20/2022 17:48



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this week that Public Prosecutors should adopt the “necessary measures” to inspect parents who are not vaccinating their children against covid-19. According to the Attorney General of Justice of São Paulo, Mário Sarrubbo, the punishments in these cases can reach the loss of temporary custody of the child.

In an interview with Eldorado Radio, in the morning of this Thursday (20/1), Sarrubbo reinforced that the promoters must be activated by the tutelary councils after warnings of the schools about possible cases of parents resistant to the vaccination.

“In our office, there is a consensus on the obligation for parents to vaccinate their children. Not only for covid-19, but for all others. We have no doubt that the Federal Constitution considers the freedom of belief, religion, conviction of parents, including in raising their children. However, in contrast to the legal interest of the physical integrity and health of children, which prevails and indicates in a very clear way the obligation of parents to vaccinate their children, especially now”, he pointed out.

This Wednesday, the 19th, Lewandowski spoke to the attorneys general of the 26 states and the Federal District on the matter. The determination considered provisions in the Constitution and in the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA) on the rights of children and adolescents – among them, vaccination.

The prosecutor explained that the initial stance will be, at first, dialogue between the prosecutor and those responsible for the minor, followed by a warning for not immunizing the child. “From there, proceeding with unjustified actions, specific procedures will be applied, which can reach (more severe) punishments, such as warnings, fines and even temporary loss of family power, which we do not expect to happen”, he pondered.

Read the full interview:

How will the Public Ministry of São Paulo comply with Minister Lewandowski’s determination regarding the vaccination of children?

We are already working in this way, I have spoken in the press, made recommendations. In our office, it is a consensus that parents must vaccinate their children. Not just for covid, but with all the others. We have no doubt that the Federal Constitution considers the legal interest; freedom of belief, religion, conviction of parents, including in the upbringing of their children; in contrast to the legal interest of children’s physical integrity and health, which prevails and clearly indicates the obligation of parents to vaccinate their children, especially now.

Are there already ongoing investigations of childhood vaccination denials?

Vaccination started this week. The expectation is that cases may appear in the coming days. The flow is the one indicated by the minister, we hope that the schools can inform the tutelary councils and, subsequently, the Public Ministry can be called for the appropriate measures.

How will the performance be? Will each case be treated in a specific way or is there a more general determination?

I think that each case is a case, as there may be medical justification for non-vaccination. It’s rare, but it can happen. And in this way it is not a case for a tutelary council or Public Ministry to act. Now, having no plausible medical justification for the parents’ refusal, we can act and the prosecutor will act under the terms of the Child and Adolescent Statute.

How will this happen?

The promoter must call this parent first for a dialogue and give a warning on how to proceed with the vaccination. Then, proceeding with unjustified actions, specific actions will be taken, such as punishments, warnings and even the temporary loss of family power, which we do not expect to happen.

In case of loss of guardianship, who does the child stay with?

When the loss of family power occurs for any reason, the child is placed under the guardianship of other adults who are capable of doing so. It could be an uncle, grandfather, among others. I insist that it is a measure that we hope will not happen. It is a debate that, in particular, I find absurd. We work here in São Paulo guided by a crisis committee made up of doctors of the highest caliber. They give us the absolute assurance that there is no risk with the vaccine in adults and children.

Should schools in São Paulo require a vaccination card?

No doubt. I argued orally in the STF, a year ago, cases in which parents refused to give any type of vaccine to their children. The Supreme Court consolidated the thesis in the sense that those responsible are obliged to vaccinate and, therefore, schools must demand the card. This involves collective health. Once vaccinated, children help to stop the chain of contamination.

What will be the role of guardianship councils in this new context?

Normally, the councils are activated when there is a violation of the child’s rights, as is the case of non-vaccination. They may be called to carry out an investigation and then forward them to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. It is a joint action aimed at taking measures.