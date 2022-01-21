Parosmia: the terrible sequel of covid-19

Loss of taste and smell became two striking symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic for those who contracted covid-19. However, a portion of people who suffered from these effects still had to deal with an even more brutal sequel during recovery: a condition called parosmia.

Parosmia is an olfactory disorder that causes the odor of everything to be distorted or rotten. During this article, we will talk about what is known about parosmia so far, including the main causes, average duration and treatment. Pay close attention!

what is parosmia

(Source: Freepik)

Because senses such as taste and smell are extremely connected, parosmia can become a real nightmare when it comes to enjoying food and eating. Things that used to smell good can acquire an extremely unpleasant odor – which awakens repulsion at the time of ingestion.

Individuals who suffer from parosmia end up developing an eating disorder, as appetizing foods can become impossible to consume. From what is known about this condition to date, parosmia can be caused by a number of factors. Are they:

upper respiratory tract infections;

head injuries;

severe sinus problems;

exposure to toxins;

neurological conditions such as epilepsy or Parkinson’s disease.

How parosmia can affect your life

(Source: Pixabay)

People who suffer from parosmia may experience a considerable drop in quality of life after the trauma. For example, sufferers with this condition tend to develop reduced appetite, severe weight loss, and even depression. In some cases, this health problem also ends up becoming a professional complicating factor.

In functions where smell and taste are essential, such as cooks, florists and firefighters, the work becomes much more difficult and exhausting. In addition, it increases the risk of a person suffering some type of domestic accident due to not being able to smell gas, burnt food or smoke.

Some types of foul odor that people with parosmia report experiencing for everything include:

sewage or garbage;

rotten meat or egg;

burnt smell;

Gasoline;

metallic smells;

ammonia or vinegar.

Risk of developing parosmia

(Source: Pixabay)

Researchers are still trying to agree on the connection between parosmia and Covid-19. In June 2021, a poll of 1,299 participants found that 10.8% of them reported having parosmia after being infected with the new coronavirus.

The same study found that one half of these people reported a sudden onset of parosmia, while the other half reported a gradual onset. In general, this condition can gradually disappear over time, but improvements are usually felt after weeks or even months.

In May 2021, in turn, a study carried out with the database of the National Institutes of Health of the United States concluded that parosmia in patients with covid-19 can last from 9 days to 6 months. However, there are reports on the internet of people claiming to be suffering from this condition for even longer periods.

Treatments for parosmia

(Source: Pixabay)

Although parosmia goes away on its own, there are some exercises people can do at home to try to get their taste and smell back in an accelerated way. For example, impacted individuals are recommended to perform smell training 2 times a day for at least 3 months.

This training involves sniffing the same group of scents for 20 seconds at a time. It is recommended that the scents selected for this technique have different qualities. This includes odors: