Passenger refuses to wear a mask and takes an international flight back to the US

posted on 01/20/2022 17:16



The case took place at the American company American Airlines – (credit: reproduction)

Last Wednesday (1/19), a flight from Miami to London had to return to the airport in the US city just one hour after takeoff after a passenger refused to wear a mask.

Once the plane returned to Miami International Airport, police went to the plane and removed the woman, in her 40s, from the scene, according to Lea Gonzalez, a representative of the Miami Police Department. According to the information, the woman has not been arrested.

to the portal g1American Airlines reported that “the flight had to return because of a customer who caused problems by refusing to comply with a federal order on the use of masks.”

The aircraft had 129 passengers and 14 crew.

In the United States, to board any plane, by law, anyone over the age of two must present a negative test for covid-19, taken the day before departure, regardless of whether they have citizenship in the country or vaccination status.

The use of a mask is mandatory at all times while passengers are inside the airport and on the plane, regardless of their vaccination status. If you refuse to use it, entry to the plane may be denied and you may face legal penalties.