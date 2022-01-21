Passenger rejects mask and flight to London returns to airport

An American Airlines plane, which left Miami, USA, bound for London, England, had to return to the American airport because a passenger refused to wear a mask during the flight.

Flight AAL 38 took off on Wednesday night (19), but had to return an hour after departure, according to an estimate by the website Flighradar24.

Police officers approached the flight’s passengers at Miami International Airport as the plane returned and escorted a woman in her 40s off the plane, Lea Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, told The New York Times. . “Despite the incident, she was not arrested,” he said.

The Boeing 777, carrying 129 passengers and 14 crew, had already covered 800 km of the more than 7,000 km that separate Miami from London when it reversed course while flying over the coast of North Carolina, as indicated by flight trackers.

American Airlines said in a statement that the flight was diverted because of “a disruptive customer who refused to comply with the federal mask-wearing requirement.” The episode was another in a long list of disputes over the use of masks on flights that emerged during the pandemic.

In October, a passenger was accused of hitting an American Airlines flight attendant in the nose, causing a concussion, after he was required to wear a mask. The airline’s chief executive called the violent episode, which occurred on a domestic flight between California and New York, “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we have ever witnessed”.

In May, a California woman aboard a Southwest Airlines flight repeatedly punched a flight attendant, breaking three of the flight attendant’s teeth, after she asked her to fasten her seat belt, pick up her tray and wear her mask correctly.

Thousands of other episodes involving unruly passengers have occurred in recent years, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration. From January 1 to last Tuesday (18), the agency said it received 151 reports of unruly passengers, 92 related to the use of protective masks. Over the past year, the agency received 5,981 reports of unruly passengers and 4,290 mask-related incidents.