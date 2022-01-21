Patch Notes 3.2, January Update

Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 is available on January 20th and will include more bug fixes and stability improvements to address some in-game crashes.

Here you will receive fixes for hit log issues regarding Sundance and Passenger Vehicle Weapons. Some issues regarding soldier gameplay will also be fixed.

Another update, currently scheduled for February, will follow and will focus on quality of life improvements. It will also include a new look and feel for the scoreboard, which you can see about here.

General

Fixed an issue that caused the game to become idle when leaving a group during a matchmaking.

Fixed an issue where connecting to EA servers after signing in to a new account would not work on the first attempt.

Updated the behavior of the exit button during game play so that it now returns you to the correct screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the loading music to stop playing when loading a level.

Soldier

Fixed a rare occurrence that caused hits to not always register on some parts of the Sundance crash box when landing with the Wingsuit.

Fixed cases where rubberbanding would occur when the player was running after allies.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the player to get stuck in a loop between alive and down.

Fixed several issues related to ladder coupling that could cause the player to get stuck in a flying-away state or lose control of the Specialist.

Fixed an issue where soldiers’ movement speed was hampered by nearby explosions that spawned craters.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to wobble and the landing audio to unintentionally trigger when falling from very small heights.

Fixed an issue that caused weapons in an Equipment Box to sometimes hold ammo from a previously selected weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused a player spotted when firing a weapon to remain spotted for too long.

Stability

Added several fixes to improve overall game stability.

Fixed a rendering related crash that could occur for AMD Radeon VII users while Sundance is visible on screen.

weapons

Sniper and SOFLAM scope glows are now displayed at a greater distance.

vehicles

Fixed an issue where the passenger’s weapons would not sync when the driver’s turret rotated, causing projectiles to not register when firing at enemies.

M1A5, T28: Improved its effective range and reduced the scatter of the Cylinder Weapon Shell.

Reduced projectile dispersion from 1.6 to 1.1.

Damage reduction distance increased from 35 to 40.

Battlefield Hazard Zone

Fixed a black rectangle appearing on the screen during the end of the Hazard Zone round when exiting the level progress screen.

Battlefield Portal

Now the server information tab remains after pressing Refresh in the Portal server browser.

Fixed an issue that caused text to overlap when entering a Team For Its match during an end-of-round sequence.

Rule Editor: The “IsInventorySlotActive” value now correctly handles melee weapons.

Certain admin commands can now no longer be repeatedly sent.

Increased XP per minute limit in all Portal modes to 300.

The update will be available around 05:00 GMT. To not miss anything about Battlefield, follow our social networks and stay tuned here on the blog- twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube.