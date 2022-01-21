PDT launches Ciro Gomes’ “rebel” pre-candidacy under pressure

The PDT will make official this Friday (21), at an event in Brasília, the pre-candidacy of former minister and former governor Ciro Gomes for the Planalto Palace. To ward off internal pressure for an eventual withdrawal of the candidacy, the event will have the slogan: “Ciro – the rebellion of hope” as its motto.

“The anxiety is so much that I decided to anticipate this logo for you. This sentence is more than a slogan, it’s the motto of my life! There are more surprises on Friday. Let’s go”, wrote Ciro on his social networks.

According to allies, the event aims to formalize the entry of the pedestrian in the electoral dispute and to ward off any rumors of withdrawal from the party’s pre-candidacy. Recently, members of the PDT bench began to pressure the top of the party to have the candidacy withdrawn in view of the stagnation of Ciro Gomes and the growth of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the latest poll by Quaest.

A survey by the institute released on January 12 showed Ciro in fourth place in the presidential race, with 5% of voting intentions, numerically behind former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos), who totaled 9%. Both are technically tied at the two percentage point margin of error limit. Also according to the survey, Lula leads with 45%, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has 23%.

Ciro Gomes’ performance has been questioned by members of the PDT bench, who fear difficulties in renewing their mandates for Congress. For this wing, Lula’s leadership in the research and Moro’s entry into the so-called third way made the pedetista’s candidacy unfeasible.

In view of this, part of the pedetistas defend an adhesion to Lula’s candidacy in the first round. Even so, the national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, has stated that the acronym goes with Ciro until October. For the leader, the candidacy of the former governor of Ceará will still take off.

“We want to confirm Ciro’s candidacy precisely to avoid these fake news. There are people from the PT feeding this, eager to see Ciro away from the dispute”, said Lupi.

Slogan tries to remove Ciro Gomes’ “intemperate” fame

Thought up by former PT marketer João Santana, the campaign slogan also intends to remove Ciro Gomes’ intemperate reputation acquired in previous disputes. Candidate in the 1998, 2002 and 2018 disputes, the pedestrian was known for harsh speeches against journalists and political disaffected.

In the 2018 presidential campaign, for example, Ciro cursed and shoved a journalist in Roraima. At the time, he had started an interview when he was asked about a statement related to residents of the municipality of Pacaraima, in the north of the state, who attacked homeless immigrants after a merchant was robbed and assaulted by Venezuelans.

“Ciro, you reaffirm what you said about the Brazilians who had that demonstration there at the border, which called Brazilians scoundrels, inhuman and rude”, questioned the journalist.

Annoyed, Ciro ended up rebutting the questioning with curses. “Go to Romero Jucá’s house, you son of a bitch…”, shouted Ciro, pushing the journalist and referring to the former MDB senator. “You can take this one out of here. This one belongs to Romero Jucá. Take it out, take it out, hold it there”, he added.

Now, the pedestrian allies intend to give the campaign a more “serene” and “balanced” tone for Ciro Gomes. In the video, which will be presented at the official pre-candidacy, the word “rebel” is repeated several times. “I’m a rebel because I want to see change,” is the first line of the jingle.

With a split in the Network, Marina Silva can be Ciro’s deputy

Discussing the possibility of integrating a federation with left-wing parties as a way of survival, the Rede Sustentabilidade party is divided between declaring support for Ciro Gomes and ex-president Lula. With only one deputy and one senator, part of the acronym began to discuss the possibility of joining the federation of left-wing parties that will be led by the PT.

At the same time, former minister Marina Silva, founder of the party, holds talks with the PDT to become a candidate for vice on the ticket of the former governor of Ceará. Ciro and members of the PDT began to publicly praise Marina in recent weeks, which would indicate that a union is close.

Another obstacle for the alliance is the presence of João Santana as the campaign’s marketer. Candidate for the presidency in 2014 for the PSB, Marina was the target of negative advertisements produced by Santana, responsible for communicating the campaign for the reelection of then president Dilma Rousseff (PT). One of the videos from PT’s electoral schedule talked about Marina’s proposal to promote formal independence from the Central Bank. In the video, the consequence was the removal of food from the workers’ table.

Despite this, Carlos Lupi believes that Marina can be a viable name for the ticket. “That doesn’t depend on me. Ciro has an excellent relationship with Marina and we can set up a joint program. I would love to,” said the president of the PDT.

If there is an agreement with Marina, the composition should only take place in May or June, close to the legal deadlines for defining the slate. However, the expectation is that the Network will allow names such as Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and Deputy Túlio Gadelha (PE), who will exchange the PDT for the Network, to support Lula’s name in their electoral strongholds.

Research methodology cited in the report

The research by Instituto Quaest, commissioned by Banco Genial, was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-00075/2022. The survey heard 2,000 voters between the 6th and 9th of January. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points; and the confidence level is 95%.